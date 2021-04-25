Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL), Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) and Autoliv (NYSE: ALV)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL – Research Report), Chart Industries (GTLS – Research Report) and Autoliv (ALV – Research Report).

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

In a report issued on April 23, Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Old Dominion Freight, with a price target of $267.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $257.76, close to its 52-week high of $259.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 48.5% success rate. Chappell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Railway, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Old Dominion Freight is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $256.23, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

In a report issued on April 23, James West from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Chart Industries, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $152.79, close to its 52-week high of $166.14.

According to TipRanks.com, West has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -23.9% and a 32.7% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sunnova Energy International, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chart Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $173.00, implying a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Autoliv (ALV)

Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally reiterated a Hold rating on Autoliv on April 23 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.85, close to its 52-week high of $106.12.

According to TipRanks.com, McNally is ranked #6546 out of 7474 analysts.

Autoliv has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $101.56, which is a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a SEK873.00 price target.

