March 2, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) and Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mesa Air Group (MESAResearch Report) and Luxfer (LXFRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Mesa Air Group (MESA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.77, close to its 52-week low of $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #5522 out of 5939 analysts.

Mesa Air Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Luxfer (LXFR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Buy rating on Luxfer today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.51, close to its 52-week low of $14.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #5045 out of 5939 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luxfer with a $25.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019