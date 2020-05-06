May 6, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) and BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lumentum Holdings (LITEResearch Report) and BMC Stock Holdings (BMCHResearch Report).

Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Lumentum Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.33, implying a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Hold rating on BMC Stock Holdings today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.8% and a 43.6% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BMC Stock Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019