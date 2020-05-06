Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) and BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lumentum Holdings (LITE – Research Report) and BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH – Research Report).

Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Lumentum Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.33, implying a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Hold rating on BMC Stock Holdings today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.8% and a 43.6% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BMC Stock Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

