May 12, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Livent (NYSE: LTHM), Linde (NYSE: LIN) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Livent (LTHMResearch Report), Linde (LINResearch Report) and Otis Worldwide (OTISResearch Report).

Livent (LTHM)

In a report released today, Joel Jackson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Livent, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Jackson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, and CF Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Livent with a $5.38 average price target, representing a -11.2% downside. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Linde, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $186.23.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 50.3% success rate. McNulty covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $210.71, which is a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR215.00 price target.

Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained a Buy rating on Otis Worldwide today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 69.3% success rate. Tusa covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Raytheon Technologies, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Otis Worldwide with a $53.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019