May 20, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Linde (NYSE: LIN) and LANXESS (Other OTC: LNXSF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Linde (LINResearch Report) and LANXESS (LNXSFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, Markus Mayer from Baader Bank maintained a Buy rating on Linde, with a price target of EUR165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $190.25.

Mayer has an average return of 6.0% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #5182 out of 6594 analysts.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $211.42, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

HSBC analyst Martin Evans maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS yesterday and set a price target of EUR67.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is ranked #3021 out of 6594 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LANXESS with a $54.29 average price target, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR64.00 price target.

