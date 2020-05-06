Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: LANXESS (Other OTC: LNXSF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Other OTC: GCTAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on LANXESS (LNXSF – Research Report) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF – Research Report).

LANXESS (LNXSF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Georgina Iwamoto maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS today and set a price target of EUR44.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.30.

Iwamoto has an average return of 4.6% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwamoto is ranked #4097 out of 6520 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LANXESS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.00, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

In a report released today, Ajay Patel from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., with a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #5607 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $16.10 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.