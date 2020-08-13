August 13, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: LANXESS (Other OTC: LNXSF) and Green Thumb Industries (Other OTC: GTBIF)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on LANXESS (LNXSFResearch Report) and Green Thumb Industries (GTBIFResearch Report).

LANXESS (LNXSF)

In a report released today, Chetan Udeshi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS, with a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.90.

Udeshi has an average return of 16.2% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Udeshi is ranked #2164 out of 6892 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $60.95, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Societe Generale also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR48.00 price target.

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

Needham analyst Matt McGinley assigned a Buy rating to Green Thumb Industries today and set a price target of $21.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.91, close to its 52-week high of $15.32.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.9% and a 84.0% success rate. McGinley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Curaleaf Holdings, Trulieve Cannabis, and Aurora Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Thumb Industries with a $18.93 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

