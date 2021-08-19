Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) and Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Landstar System (LSTR – Research Report) and Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS – Research Report).

Landstar System (LSTR)

In a report issued on August 17, Garrett Holland from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Landstar System, with a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $157.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 73.5% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Old Dominion Freight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Landstar System is a Hold with an average price target of $161.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Drainage Systems, with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.69, close to its 52-week high of $124.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 72.6% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Drainage Systems with a $127.50 average price target.

