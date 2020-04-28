Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Koppers Holdings (NYSE: KOP) and Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Koppers Holdings (KOP – Research Report) and Luxfer (LXFR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Koppers Holdings (KOP)

In a report released yesterday, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Koppers Holdings, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.73, close to its 52-week low of $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 41.7% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and CUI Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Koppers Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.50, representing a 238.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Luxfer (LXFR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Buy rating on Luxfer yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #6136 out of 6517 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luxfer with a $18.75 average price target.

