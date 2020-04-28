April 28, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Koppers Holdings (NYSE: KOP) and Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Koppers Holdings (KOPResearch Report) and Luxfer (LXFRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Koppers Holdings (KOP)

In a report released yesterday, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Koppers Holdings, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.73, close to its 52-week low of $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 41.7% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and CUI Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Koppers Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.50, representing a 238.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Luxfer (LXFR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Buy rating on Luxfer yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #6136 out of 6517 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luxfer with a $18.75 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019