Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: JB Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) and Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on JB Hunt (JBHT – Research Report) and Alaska Air (ALK – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

JB Hunt (JBHT)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on JB Hunt today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $159.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 77.2% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Old Dominion Freight, Kansas City Southern, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JB Hunt with a $179.20 average price target, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $203.00 price target.

Alaska Air (ALK)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth reiterated a Buy rating on Alaska Air yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 52.4% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

Alaska Air has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.14.

