Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR), BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) and Linde (NYSE: LIN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Ingersoll Rand (IR – Research Report), BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH – Research Report) and Linde (LIN – Research Report).

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.65, close to its 52-week high of $35.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 65.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Ingersoll Rand has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on BMC Stock Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.32, close to its 52-week high of $32.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 61.3% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BMC Stock Holdings with a $32.00 average price target.

Linde (LIN)

Berenberg Bank analyst Rikin Patel maintained a Buy rating on Linde yesterday and set a price target of EUR230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $243.85, close to its 52-week high of $248.88.

Patel has an average return of 34.6% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #5527 out of 6858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $251.92, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR225.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.