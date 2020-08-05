August 5, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) and TopBuild (NYSE: BLD)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ingersoll Rand (IRResearch Report) and TopBuild (BLDResearch Report).

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase maintained a Hold rating on Ingersoll Rand today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.23, close to its 52-week high of $35.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 56.6% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingersoll Rand is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.14, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

TopBuild (BLD)

In a report released today, Reuben Garner from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on TopBuild, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $138.38, close to its 52-week high of $140.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Garner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 73.1% success rate. Garner covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Masonite International, Builders Firstsource, and BMC Stock Holdings.

TopBuild has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $150.86, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

