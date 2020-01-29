January 29, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ingersoll-Rand (IRResearch Report) and Rockwell Automation (ROKResearch Report).

Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll-Rand today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 74.5% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingersoll-Rand is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $142.11, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Hold rating on Rockwell Automation today and set a price target of $217.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $196.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.1% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as AO Smith, Pentair, and Ametek.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rockwell Automation with a $191.30 average price target.

