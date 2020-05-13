May 13, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) and Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Ingersoll Rand (IRResearch Report) and Garrett Motion (GTXResearch Report).

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.6% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ingersoll Rand with a $31.83 average price target.

Garrett Motion (GTX)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Garrett Motion yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.07, close to its 52-week low of $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and Otis Worldwide.

Garrett Motion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $4.50, which is a -20.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

