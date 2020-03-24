Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Implenia AG (Other OTC: IPLNF) and BW Offshore (Other OTC: BGSWF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Implenia AG (IPLNF – Research Report) and BW Offshore (BGSWF – Research Report).

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

In a report released yesterday, Josep Pujal from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Implenia AG, with a price target of CHF55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pujal is ranked #5609 out of 6151 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Hold with an average price target of $56.13.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore yesterday and set a price target of NOK90.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #5756 out of 6151 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.88.

