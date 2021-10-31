Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Hub Group (HUBG – Research Report) and Sunnova Energy International (NOVA – Research Report).

Hub Group (HUBG)

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Hold rating on Hub Group on October 29 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.57, close to its 52-week high of $82.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 80.5% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Norfolk Southern, and Union Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hub Group with a $85.85 average price target.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

In a report issued on October 29, Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.56.

Thakkar has an average return of 34.7% when recommending Sunnova Energy International.

According to TipRanks.com, Thakkar is ranked #3440 out of 7717 analysts.

Sunnova Energy International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.33, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

