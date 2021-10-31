October 31, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Hub Group (HUBGResearch Report) and Sunnova Energy International (NOVAResearch Report).

Hub Group (HUBG)

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Hold rating on Hub Group on October 29 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.57, close to its 52-week high of $82.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 80.5% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Norfolk Southern, and Union Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hub Group with a $85.85 average price target.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

In a report issued on October 29, Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.56.

Thakkar has an average return of 34.7% when recommending Sunnova Energy International.

According to TipRanks.com, Thakkar is ranked #3440 out of 7717 analysts.

Sunnova Energy International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.33, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

