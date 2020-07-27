Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Honeywell International (NYSE: HON), Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) and Dow (NYSE: DOW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Honeywell International (HON – Research Report), Chart Industries (GTLS – Research Report) and Dow (DOW – Research Report).

Honeywell International (HON)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Honeywell International, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Honeywell International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $164.00, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

In a report released today, Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Chart Industries, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.19, close to its 52-week high of $77.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.6% and a 41.1% success rate. Lynagh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Chart Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.88, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Dow (DOW)

Citigroup analyst PJ Juvekar maintained a Hold rating on Dow today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 46.0% success rate. Juvekar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dow with a $42.64 average price target, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

