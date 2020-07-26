Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) and Ardagh Group SA (NYSE: ARD)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Honeywell International (HON – Research Report) and Ardagh Group SA (ARD – Research Report).

Honeywell International (HON)

In a report issued on July 24, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International, with a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $149.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 67.0% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Lennox International, and Rockwell Automation.

Honeywell International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.79, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $166.00 price target.

Ardagh Group SA (ARD)

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained a Hold rating on Ardagh Group SA on July 24 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Leithead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Orion Engineered, and Crown Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ardagh Group SA with a $15.50 average price target, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

