October 24, 2021

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON), Knight Transportation (NYSE: KNX) and TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Honeywell International (HONResearch Report), Knight Transportation (KNXResearch Report) and TechnipFMC (FTIResearch Report).

Honeywell International (HON)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International on October 22 and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $217.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 70.5% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Lennox International, and Illinois Tool Works.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Honeywell International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $239.50, a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $248.00 price target.

Knight Transportation (KNX)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Buy rating on Knight Transportation on October 22 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.28, close to its 52-week high of $57.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Oglenski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Expeditors International, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Knight Transportation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.67, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on October 21, Mick Pickup from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.71.

Pickup has an average return of 72.5% when recommending TechnipFMC.

According to TipRanks.com, Pickup is ranked #3162 out of 7705 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Hold with an average price target of $9.16, which is a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR6.30 price target.

