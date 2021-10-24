Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON), Knight Transportation (NYSE: KNX) and TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Honeywell International (HON – Research Report), Knight Transportation (KNX – Research Report) and TechnipFMC (FTI – Research Report).

Honeywell International (HON)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International on October 22 and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $217.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 70.5% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Lennox International, and Illinois Tool Works.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Honeywell International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $239.50, a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $248.00 price target.

Knight Transportation (KNX)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Buy rating on Knight Transportation on October 22 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.28, close to its 52-week high of $57.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Oglenski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Expeditors International, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Knight Transportation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.67, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on October 21, Mick Pickup from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.71.

Pickup has an average return of 72.5% when recommending TechnipFMC.

According to TipRanks.com, Pickup is ranked #3162 out of 7705 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Hold with an average price target of $9.16, which is a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR6.30 price target.

