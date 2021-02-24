February 24, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Hardwoods Distribution (Other OTC: HDIUF), Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) and Paccar (NASDAQ: PCAR)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUFResearch Report), Chart Industries (GTLSResearch Report) and Paccar (PCARResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF)

In a report issued on February 22, Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Hardwoods Distribution, with a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.92, close to its 52-week high of $23.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Badger Daylighting, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

Hardwoods Distribution has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.75.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Northland Securities analyst Douglas Becker reiterated a Buy rating on Chart Industries on February 22 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $136.93, close to its 52-week high of $158.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 40.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Becker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Halliburton, and Now.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chart Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $162.36, implying a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Johnson Rice also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Paccar (PCAR)

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen reiterated a Buy rating on Paccar yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $93.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 78.3% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Federal Signal.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paccar with a $95.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

