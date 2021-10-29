Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Greenbrier (NYSE: GBX), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Gibson Energy (Other OTC: GBNXF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Greenbrier (GBX – Research Report), ASML Holding (ASML – Research Report) and Gibson Energy (GBNXF – Research Report).

Greenbrier (GBX)

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrier on October 19 and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Canadian National Railway, and Expeditors International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrier is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.67, implying a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

ASML Holding (ASML)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Hold rating on ASML Holding on October 20 and set a price target of $720.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $813.19, close to its 52-week high of $895.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 56.6% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ASML Holding with a $881.24 average price target.

Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

In a report issued on October 20, Benjamin Pham from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy, with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Pham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 79.3% success rate. Pham covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northland Power, TransAlta, and AltaGas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gibson Energy with a $20.32 average price target.

