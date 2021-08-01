Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Generac Holdings (GNRC – Research Report), MYR Group (MYRG – Research Report) and Norfolk Southern (NSC – Research Report).

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

In a report issued on July 28, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Generac Holdings, with a price target of $505.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $419.36, close to its 52-week high of $457.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 71.6% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Generac Holdings with a $482.00 average price target, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

MYR Group (MYRG)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Hold rating on MYR Group on July 28 and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.63, close to its 52-week high of $98.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MYR Group with a $99.50 average price target.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Garrett Holland assigned a Buy rating to Norfolk Southern on July 28 and set a price target of $302.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $257.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 56.7% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Old Dominion Freight.

Norfolk Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $284.09, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $301.00 price target.

