Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) and Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Generac Holdings (GNRC – Research Report) and Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran reiterated a Buy rating on Generac Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $505.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $438.71, close to its 52-week high of $458.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 75.3% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

Generac Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $492.33, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $510.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

In a report released today, Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Lincoln Electric Holdings, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.13, close to its 52-week high of $143.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 66.1% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, John Bean Technologies, and Helios Technologies.

Lincoln Electric Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.