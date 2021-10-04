Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) and Allegion (NYSE: ALLE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Generac Holdings (GNRC – Research Report) and Allegion (ALLE – Research Report).

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran reiterated a Buy rating on Generac Holdings on September 30 and set a price target of $505.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $404.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 69.7% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Generac Holdings with a $502.55 average price target, a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Bank of America Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $480.00 price target.

Allegion (ALLE)

In a report issued on October 1, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Allegion, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allegion with a $155.33 average price target.

