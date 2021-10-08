October 8, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: GATX (NYSE: GATX), Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on GATX (GATXResearch Report), Honeywell International (HONResearch Report) and Union Pacific (UNPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

GATX (GATX)

In a report issued on July 20, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on GATX, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Freightcar America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GATX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $105.33, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on July 26, Susquehanna also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $112.00 price target.

Honeywell International (HON)

In a report issued on July 23, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $218.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Howmet Aerospace.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Honeywell International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $241.82, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on July 12, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $259.00 price target.

Union Pacific (UNP)

In a report issued on September 7, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific, with a price target of $261.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $211.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 67.5% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, TFI International, and Norfolk Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Union Pacific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $245.05, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report issued on September 14, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $252.00 price target.

