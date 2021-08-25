Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES) and CH Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Gates Industrial (GTES – Research Report) and CH Robinson (CHRW – Research Report).

Gates Industrial (GTES)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Buy rating on Gates Industrial on July 26. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gates Industrial with a $24.00 average price target, which is a 47.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

CH Robinson (CHRW)

In a report issued on July 28, Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on CH Robinson. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 77.6% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, United Parcel, and Air Canada.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CH Robinson is a Hold with an average price target of $93.60, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

