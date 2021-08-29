Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Frontline (NYSE: FRO), Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) and Bristow Group (NYSE: VTOL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Frontline (FRO – Research Report), Titan Machinery (TITN – Research Report) and Bristow Group (VTOL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Frontline (FRO)

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained a Buy rating on Frontline on August 27 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 45.7% success rate. Chappell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Old Dominion Freight, and Werner Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Frontline with a $10.27 average price target.

Titan Machinery (TITN)

In a report issued on August 26, Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Titan Machinery, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 66.1% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Titan Machinery with a $37.00 average price target.

Bristow Group (VTOL)

In a report issued on August 27, James West from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Bristow Group, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.44, close to its 52-week high of $32.57.

According to TipRanks.com, West ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.4% and a 32.0% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Liberty Oilfield Services, and Ranger Energy Services.

Bristow Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

