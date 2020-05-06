Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: FMC (NYSE: FMC) and Agco (NYSE: AGCO)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on FMC (FMC – Research Report) and Agco (AGCO – Research Report).

FMC (FMC)

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Buy rating on FMC yesterday and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for FMC with a $100.22 average price target.

Agco (AGCO)

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Hold rating on Agco yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 51.8% success rate. Cook covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Enterprises A, MasTec, and Fluor.

Agco has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $65.92, a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

