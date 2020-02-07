Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) and Veoneer (NYSE: VNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Energizer Holdings (ENR – Research Report) and Veoneer (VNE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Energizer Holdings (ENR)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Energizer Holdings, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.75, close to its 52-week high of $53.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 56.6% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Edgewell Personal Care, Constellation Brands, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Energizer Holdings with a $59.00 average price target, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Veoneer (VNE)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Veoneer yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.82, close to its 52-week low of $12.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Meritor, and Autoliv.

Veoneer has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.25, which is a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

