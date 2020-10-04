Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Emerson Electric Company (NYSE: EMR) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE MKT: RLGT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Emerson Electric Company (EMR – Research Report) and Radiant Logistics (RLGT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Emerson Electric Company on September 30 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emerson Electric Company with a $71.25 average price target.

Radiant Logistics (RLGT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Radiant Logistics on September 29 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 74.6% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Radiant Logistics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, implying a 57.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

