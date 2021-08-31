August 31, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Emerson Electric Company (NYSE: EMR) and GMS (NYSE: GMS)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Emerson Electric Company (EMRResearch Report) and GMS (GMSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Emerson Electric Company on August 4 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.27, close to its 52-week high of $105.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Howmet Aerospace.

Emerson Electric Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.36, implying a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

GMS (GMS)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Buy rating on GMS on August 24 and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.15, close to its 52-week high of $53.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 74.9% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Builders Firstsource.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GMS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

