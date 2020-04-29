Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Ecolab (NYSE: ECL), 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ecolab (ECL – Research Report), 3M Company (MMM – Research Report) and PPG Industries (PPG – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ecolab (ECL)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab, with a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $198.00, close to its 52-week high of $211.24.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 47.9% success rate. McNulty covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ecolab is a Hold with an average price target of $180.07, representing a -9.0% downside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

3M Company (MMM)

In a report released today, Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on 3M Company, with a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $156.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.3% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

3M Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $165.20, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

PPG Industries (PPG)

In a report released today, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on PPG Industries, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PPG Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.92, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

