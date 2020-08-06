Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN), Emerson Electric Company (NYSE: EMR) and O-I Glass (NYSE: OI)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Eastman Chemical (EMN – Research Report), Emerson Electric Company (EMR – Research Report) and O-I Glass (OI – Research Report).

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

In a report released yesterday, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Eastman Chemical, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 55.3% success rate. Fischer covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and ICL-Israel Chemicals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eastman Chemical with a $80.92 average price target, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $73.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Emerson Electric Company, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.6% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Lennox International, and Rockwell Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Emerson Electric Company with a $66.88 average price target, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

O-I Glass (OI)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Leithead from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on O-I Glass, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Leithead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Orion Engineered, and Ardagh Group SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O-I Glass is a Hold with an average price target of $12.20, which is a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.