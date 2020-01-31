January 31, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Dover (NYSE: DOV) and Dow (NYSE: DOW)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Dover (DOVResearch Report) and Dow (DOWResearch Report).

Dover (DOV)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Dover, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.92, close to its 52-week high of $120.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 73.2% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Gardner Denver Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dover with a $121.75 average price target.

Dow (DOW)

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Hold rating on Dow yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 55.1% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Element Solutions, and Venator Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dow with a $55.50 average price target, implying a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $54.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

