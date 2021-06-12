Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Deutsche Post (Other OTC: DPSGY) and CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Deutsche Post (DPSGY – Research Report) and CNH Industrial (CNHI – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

In a report issued on June 11, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Post, with a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.40, close to its 52-week high of $70.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 89.8% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

Deutsche Post has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.77.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

In a report issued on June 11, Alexandre Raverdy from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on CNH Industrial, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.47, close to its 52-week high of $18.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.8% and a 54.1% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

CNH Industrial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.72.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.