Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Deere (NYSE: DE) and Kennametal (NYSE: KMT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deere (DE – Research Report) and Kennametal (KMT – Research Report).

Deere (DE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Buy rating on Deere today and set a price target of $263.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $234.81, close to its 52-week high of $237.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 29.2% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Timken Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deere is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $226.00.

Kennametal (KMT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dillon Cumming maintained a Hold rating on Kennametal today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.14.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kennametal is a Hold with an average price target of $29.67.

