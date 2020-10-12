October 12, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Deere (NYSE: DE) and Kennametal (NYSE: KMT)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deere (DEResearch Report) and Kennametal (KMTResearch Report).

Deere (DE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Buy rating on Deere today and set a price target of $263.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $234.81, close to its 52-week high of $237.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 29.2% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Timken Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deere is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $226.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kennametal (KMT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dillon Cumming maintained a Hold rating on Kennametal today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.14.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kennametal is a Hold with an average price target of $29.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019