Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI), Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) and GMS (NYSE: GMS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CNH Industrial (CNHI – Research Report), Oshkosh (OSK – Research Report) and GMS (GMS – Research Report).

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Oppenheimer analyst Kristen Owen assigned a Hold rating to CNH Industrial today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Owen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Owen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Raven, Deere, and Agco.

CNH Industrial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.63, implying a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Oshkosh (OSK)

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen maintained a Buy rating on Oshkosh today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $116.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 52.9% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Federal Signal.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oshkosh is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $146.33, implying a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

GMS (GMS)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh reiterated a Hold rating on GMS today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GMS is a Hold with an average price target of $50.67.

