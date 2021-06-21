June 21, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI), Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) and GMS (NYSE: GMS)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CNH Industrial (CNHIResearch Report), Oshkosh (OSKResearch Report) and GMS (GMSResearch Report).

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Oppenheimer analyst Kristen Owen assigned a Hold rating to CNH Industrial today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Owen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Owen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Raven, Deere, and Agco.

CNH Industrial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.63, implying a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oshkosh (OSK)

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen maintained a Buy rating on Oshkosh today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $116.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 52.9% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Federal Signal.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oshkosh is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $146.33, implying a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

GMS (GMS)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh reiterated a Hold rating on GMS today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GMS is a Hold with an average price target of $50.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019