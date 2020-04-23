Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Chromadex (NASDAQ: CDXC) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chromadex (CDXC – Research Report) and Energy Recovery (ERII – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Chromadex (CDXC)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Chromadex, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.55, close to its 52-week high of $4.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Tuesday Morning.

Chromadex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.33, implying a 41.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Energy Recovery (ERII)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Energy Recovery yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.3% and a 30.1% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Energy Recovery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.