Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS), Graco (NYSE: GGG) and PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Chart Industries (GTLS – Research Report), Graco (GGG – Research Report) and PPG Industries (PPG – Research Report).

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh maintained a Buy rating on Chart Industries today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 47.4% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chart Industries with a $57.00 average price target, which is a 78.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Graco (GGG)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Hold rating on Graco today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

Graco has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.67, which is a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (PPG)

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Hold rating on PPG Industries today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

PPG Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.45.

