Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: CH Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW), Franklin Electric Co (NASDAQ: FELE) and Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE: ZWS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on CH Robinson (CHRW – Research Report), Franklin Electric Co (FELE – Research Report) and Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS – Research Report).

CH Robinson (CHRW)

Robert W. Baird analyst Garrett Holland maintained a Hold rating on CH Robinson on October 26 and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $97.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 89.4% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Old Dominion Freight.

CH Robinson has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $99.88, implying a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Franklin Electric Co (FELE)

In a report issued on October 26, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Franklin Electric Co, with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.78, close to its 52-week high of $89.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 72.8% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franklin Electric Co with a $94.00 average price target.

Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Hold rating on Zurn Water Solutions on October 26 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 59.4% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

Zurn Water Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

