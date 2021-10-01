October 1, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) and Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Carlisle Companies (CSLResearch Report) and Greenlane Holdings (GNLNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky maintained a Buy rating on Carlisle Companies yesterday and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $198.79.

Boroditsky has an average return of 21.6% when recommending Carlisle Companies.

According to TipRanks.com, Boroditsky is ranked #2093 out of 7676 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carlisle Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $241.00, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)

In a report released today, Owen Bennett from Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Greenlane Holdings and a price target of $6.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.37, close to its 52-week low of $2.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Bennett has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.4% and a 38.2% success rate. Bennett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, OrganiGram Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Greenlane Holdings with a $5.77 average price target.

