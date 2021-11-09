November 9, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Builders Firstsource (NYSE: BLDR) and Nordex (Other OTC: NRDXF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Builders Firstsource (BLDRResearch Report) and Nordex (NRDXFResearch Report).

Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

In a report released today, Ryan Gilbert from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Builders Firstsource, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.84, close to its 52-week high of $68.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 77.0% success rate. Gilbert covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, Invitation Homes, and Enact Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Builders Firstsource with a $79.67 average price target, a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Nordex (NRDXF)

In a report released yesterday, Ajay Patel from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Nordex, with a price target of EUR18.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.60, close to its 52-week low of $15.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #3832 out of 7725 analysts.

Nordex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.55.

