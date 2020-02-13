February 13, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) and Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BorgWarner (BWAResearch Report) and Generac Holdings (GNRCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

BorgWarner (BWA)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on BorgWarner. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and Twin Disc.

BorgWarner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.50, a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Generac Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.72, close to its 52-week high of $114.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Generac Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.00.

