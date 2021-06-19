Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) and DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Autoliv (ALV – Research Report) and DHT Holdings (DHT – Research Report).

Autoliv (ALV)

In a report issued on June 18, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital downgraded Autoliv to Hold, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.2% and a 56.7% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Autoliv with a $107.27 average price target.

DHT Holdings (DHT)

In a report issued on June 18, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings, with a price target of $9.10. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.34, close to its 52-week high of $6.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 87.5% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

DHT Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.75.

