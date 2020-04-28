Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) and Cresco Labs (Other OTC: CRLBF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Autoliv (ALV – Research Report) and Cresco Labs (CRLBF – Research Report).

Autoliv (ALV)

Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli maintained a Hold rating on Autoliv today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Michaeli ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Michaeli covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Autoliv with a $57.75 average price target, a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Cresco Labs, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1513 out of 6517 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cresco Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.54, a 143.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Beacon also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

