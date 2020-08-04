Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Aptiv (NYSE: APTV), Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) and Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Aptiv (APTV – Research Report), Flowserve (FLS – Research Report) and Venator Materials (VNTR – Research Report).

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released today, Dan Levy from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -30.7% and a 26.8% success rate. Levy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and American Axle.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.17, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Flowserve (FLS)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Flowserve, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 53.1% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Flowserve has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.29, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Venator Materials (VNTR)

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global reiterated a Buy rating on Venator Materials, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.0% and a 33.5% success rate. Ahmed covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, LyondellBasell, and Celanese.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Venator Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.14.

