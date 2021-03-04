March 4, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE: WAB)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WABResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

In a report issued on February 25, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 60.9% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trinity Industries, Greenbrier, and Cummins.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.00, representing a 20.6% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019