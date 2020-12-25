Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Transocean (NYSE: RIG)

Analysts are pulling back from the Conglomerates sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Transocean (RIG – Research Report).

Transocean (RIG)

In a report issued on December 18, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital reiterated a Sell rating on Transocean, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.1% and a 31.5% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Transocean has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.00, which is a -12.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Sell.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.