Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Old Dominion Freight (ODFL – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight on February 4 and set a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $208.04, close to its 52-week high of $217.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 75.2% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Old Dominion Freight with a $216.92 average price target, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

