Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Oil States International (NYSE: OIS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Oil States International (OIS – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Oil States International (OIS)

In a report issued on August 27, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Oil States International, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.5% and a 27.4% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Oil States International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

